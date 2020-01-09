Maharashtra DIG Nishikant More facing molestation charge suspended

Mumbai: Absconding Maharashtra DIG Nishikant More, who has been accused of molesting a minor girl, was suspended by the state government on Thursday.

This information was given by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The action against More, who was serving as Deputy Inspector General (Motor Vehicles), comes two weeks after a case of molestation was registered against him by the Taloja police in adjoining Navi Mumbai.

Deshmukh said the decision has been taken based on the report submitted by the state DGP recommending disciplinary action against the senior IPS officer, who is now absconding.

According to the Navi Mumbai police police, the alleged molestation took place at the birthday party of the 17-year-old girl at her home in Taloja in June 2019.

However, the case against the IPS officer was registered only on December 26.

According to the complaint registered by the girl's family, the police officer and the victim's fathers were friends.