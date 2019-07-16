Bhopal: Railway Protection Force DIG booked for molestation

Bhopal: Deputy Inspector General of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Vijay Khatarkar has been booked for molestation by the GRP police station of Jabalpur on Monday. Thirty-five year complainant, wife of a railway officer posted in Jabalpur along with her daughter (6) was travelling to Jabalpur from Bhopal in Overnight Express in AC-2 coach.

When the train was passing through the area under the jurisdiction of Gadarwara police station around 4am, the DIG, who too was travelling in the same cabin, allegedly tried to molest the complainant, who was fast sleep. The woman immediately raised an alarm. Hearing her scream other passengers rushed to her cabin. The woman later called the TTE and other passengers. As co-passengers asked the TTI to hand over the man to the police, the DIG told them that he was a police officer. On being asked, he produced his identity card before the TTE.

The matter was reported to the control room and seats of both passengers were changed. As the train reached Jabalpur station, the woman went to the Government Railway Police station and filed the report. SHO of GRP Jabalpur Sinul Nema said that the police have registered the case under Section 354 of the IPC and sent the case to Gadarwara police station for further investigation.

However, no arrest has been made so far. Sources said that the DIG tried to eke out a compromise but the complainant and her husband declined. Later, before reporters the DIG claimed his innocence and said that the allegation arose from confusion. The DIG said that he was picking up the water bottle and unintentionally his hand touched the woman resulting in the allegation. He also added that he had already apologised for the unintentional touch.