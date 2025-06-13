 Maharashtra DGP Takes Action Against 75 Inspectors For Refusing ACP Promotions
This action comes after directives from the Maharashtra Home Department, which had cleared two promotion lists between 2022 and 2024, elevating eligible inspectors to ACP or Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) ranks. However, a sizable number of officers declined the promotion — prompting the top brass to act.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:27 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In a decisive move, the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) office has initiated disciplinary action against 75 senior police inspectors who refused promotions to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). The DGP office issued a formal order on Thursday, seeking detailed action-taken reports from respective department heads across the state.

Among the 75 officers who refused promotions, Mumbai Police accounts for the highest number with 24 officers, followed by Thane and Pune with nine each, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) with four, and four from Pimpri-Chinchwad, along with others from various districts. Until now, many officers believed that refusing promotions would have no consequences. But with the DGP office demanding status reports by Tuesday, panic has spread among the concerned officials.

According to data from the DGP office, over 500 senior inspectors were promoted to ACP ranks in the last two years, with another 215 included in the 2025 promotion list. Yet, several officers have shown reluctance to accept the new roles. Sources say that some officers, despite having years of service left before retirement, are deliberately refusing promotions. Reasons range from departmental inquiries, adverse entries in service records, to pending notices. Some officers have even officially communicated their unwillingness to accept the ACP rank.

One underlying factor, according to senior officials, is that the post of a police station in-charge (Senior Inspector) is considered a "cream posting" — offering greater local influence and access, making many hesitant to shift to administrative roles. The DGP’s directive marks a strong message: promotions are not optional, and non-compliance will now attract disciplinary consequences. Further investigation and action are expected in the coming weeks.

