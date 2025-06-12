 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases; VIDEO
The National Burns Center, a specialized center for the treatment of burn-related injuries in Navi Mumbai, has kept 20 beds ready in view of the crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad, a senior official said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai’s National Burns Center prepares 20 beds after Ahmedabad Air India crash; can scale up if needed, says Dr Sunil Keswani | File Photo

Mumbai, Jun 12: The National Burns Center, a specialized center for the treatment of burn-related injuries in Navi Mumbai, has kept 20 beds ready in view of the crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad, a senior official said.

"Considering the seriousness of the Ahmedabad-London flight crash incident, we have kept 20 beds ready on our own," said Dr Sunil Keswani, medical director and secretary of the Indian Burns Research Society.

