Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases; VIDEO

Mumbai, Jun 12: The National Burns Center, a specialized center for the treatment of burn-related injuries in Navi Mumbai, has kept 20 beds ready in view of the crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad, a senior official said.

"Considering the seriousness of the Ahmedabad-London flight crash incident, we have kept 20 beds ready on our own," said Dr Sunil Keswani, medical director and secretary of the Indian Burns Research Society.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Video captured exact moment Air India's AI -171 passenger aircraft crashed near Meghnaninagar area earlier today.



(Disclaimer: PTI can not verify the authenticity of the video)



(Source: Third party)

#WATCH | Air India plane crash site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad



Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10…

#WATCH | Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad; Fire Services and other agencies present at the site



Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people…

"We have yet to receive any request about keeping beds ready," he said, adding the center can prepare another 20 beds within an hour's notice. Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has a 50-bed burns ward, he said.

