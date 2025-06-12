Ahmedabad Plane Crash: EX-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani On London-Bound Flight, HM Amit Shah Takes Stock As Over 100 Feared Dead- What We Know So Far

Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad | X/PTI_News

Ahmedabad: An Air India plane over 240 passengers onboard crashed shortly after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12. The London-bound flight took off from the airport at 1:38 pm and it reportedly crashed within two minutes.

The captain of the plane gave a mayday call at around 1:39 pm, reported India Today. Over 100 people reportedly lost their lives in the crash. Among the deceased were reportedly 52 British nationals and one Canadian citizen. However, there is no official confirmation about the death toll.

According to reports, Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a medical college hostel. After the crash, an envelope of black smoke engulfed the area. The reason for the crash is not yet known. Reports even claimed that former Gujarat Vijay Rupani was on the flight.

Emergency services are on the spot, and Injured passengers are being shifted to hospital. At least seven fire tenders are involved in dousing the fire.

Amit Shah Takes Stock:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation.

Civil Aviation Minister Monitoring Situation:

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is monitoring the situation. "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," Naidu said.

NDRF At The Spot:

Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, have been moved from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site. A total of three more teams are being moved from Vadodara, said NDRF as reported by ANI.

"The Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.