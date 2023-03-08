Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tables Economic Survey for 2022-23 in state assembly

Mumbai: Maharashtra Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday tabled the Economic Survey for the year 2022-23 in the state Assembly.
According to the survey's advance estimates, during 2022-23 the state economy is expected to grow by 6.8% and the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7%.
The survey's estimates projected the fiscal deficit at 2.5% in FY2022-23.
Further details awaited
