Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tables Economic Survey for 2022-23 in state assembly

Deputy CM and Home & Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday tabled the Economic Survey for the year 2022-23 in the state Assembly.

According to the survey's advance estimates, during 2022-23 the state economy is expected to grow by 6.8% and the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7%.

The survey's estimates projected the fiscal deficit at 2.5% in FY2022-23.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited