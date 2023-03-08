e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tables Economic Survey for 2022-23 in state assembly

According to the survey's advance estimates, during 2022-23 the state economy is expected to grow by 6.8%. The survey's estimates projected the fiscal deficit at 2.5% in FY 2022-23.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Deputy CM and Home & Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday tabled the Economic Survey for the year 2022-23 in the state Assembly.

According to the survey's advance estimates, during 2022-23 the state economy is expected to grow by 6.8% and the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7%.

The survey's estimates projected the fiscal deficit at 2.5% in FY2022-23.

Further details awaited

