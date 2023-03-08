Maharashtra Assembly Session: Opposition MVA walks out over issue of remuneration to sudden rain-hit farmer

Mumbai: Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi staged a walk out of Maharashtra Assembly on the issue of remuneration to farmers hit by unexpected rains during last few days.
Maharashtra recently saw unseasonal rains which damaged standing crops on 13,729 hectares in 8 districts. Maximum damage has been reported from Palghar, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Buldhana and Washim districts.
On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue and demanded that the government spell out how it plans to mitigate the hardships of farmers who lost their standing crops due to unseasonal rains, thunderstorms, hailstorms and lightning.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Chhagan Bhujbal said when the state celebrated Holi with colours on Tuesday, it was a black day for farmers.
Congress' Nana Patole demanded that the Lower House sets aside the business of the day to discuss the measures needed to provide relief to farmers
This is a breaking story, further details awaited
With agency inputs
