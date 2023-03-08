Rajasthan: Unseasonal rains lash state for three days, farmers incur heavy losses after crops damaged

e-Paper Get App
Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Representational Image |

Jaipur: The unseasonal rain-thunderstorm lashed many parts of Rajasthan during the last three days and brought misery for the farmers as the crops of wheat, gram and mustard got drenched and damaged across the state. The Meteorological Department has predicted the weather to get clear from Thursday and to remain dry for the next 4-5 days.

The rains with thunderstorms and hailstorms began in the southern parts of the state namely the Udaipur and Kota divisions on Monday and spread to the north-western divisions of Jodhpur and Bikaner till Wednesday. Even the desert districts like Jaisalmer and Barmer were lashed with heavy rains. Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer received more than an inch of rain. There was also a hailstorm in some places.

The capital city of Jaipur also witnessed a change in the weather from Tuesday evening with dust storms and rains at different places in Jaipur city. This rain dipped the temperature to about two degrees celsius.  

As per the Met Department Barmer, Jaipur, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Tonk, Jaisalmer, Alwar, Dausa, Ajmer, Pali, Jalore, Rajsamand and some other districts received rainfall ranging from 1 to 26 MM during the last 24 hours. Along with the rain, winds also blew at a speed of 30-35 KM at many places including Jaipur, Sikar, and Tonk.

Farmers have suffered heavy losses due to rain and hailstorm across the state as the crops of Wheat, Gram and Mustard got damaged in these districts. The ripe crops of Cumin and Isabgol have also been damaged in the Barmer district. the MLAs of the district have written a letter to the CM demanding relief for the farmers.

