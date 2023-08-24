Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Directs For Policy To Allow Anganwadis In Vacant Zilla Parishad Rooms

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday directed officials to formulate a policy allowing Anganwadis to utilise vacant rooms within Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools, while emphasising the need to provide them with adequate space and basic amenities like electricity and water.

Of over 1.10 lakh Anganwadis in the state about 22,000 are in rented spaces while around 10,000 are in community halls or libraries.

