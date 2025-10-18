 Maharashtra Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Jalna Municipal Commissioner While Accepting ₹10 Lakh Bribe From Contractor
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have apprehended municipal commissioner of Jalna in a bribery case, officials said on Friday. The accused public servant has been identified as Santosh Khandekar (48).

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 06:32 AM IST
article-image
ACB officials arrest Jalna Municipal Commissioner Santosh Khandekar while accepting ₹10 lakh bribe from a contractor | Representative Pic

Contractor Alleges ₹40 Lakh Bribe Demand For Work Orders And Payment Approval

According to the ACB, the complainant, who is a contractor had claimed that the Commissioner and Administrator of Jalna Municipal Corporation Santosh Khandekar had taken Rs 40 lakh from the contractor to issue work order and approve the payment of the works.

Project Worth ₹2.9 Crore Completed, ₹90 Lakh Payment Pending

Technical approval has been received for the construction of CC road and DP road from Valmik Nagar (Gandhinagar) bridge to Ring Road and its tender amount is Rs 2.90 crore excluding GST. The work order for the said work has been issued and the said work has been completed within the given time and the running payment of Rs 2.82 crore has been submitted for approval. Out of the said payment, Rs 1.92 crore has been received and the remaining Rs 90 lakh is yet to be received, ACB officials said.

ACB Lays Trap, Arrests Commissioner Red-Handed

"To release the remaining Rs90 lakh Khandekar l asked the complainant to come to his government residence on Thursday with Rs 20 lakh, but since the complainant did not want to pay the money, he appeared before ACB office at Jalna and filed a written complaint. Based on the said complaint, on Thursday, at around 19.35 pm, a trap was laid and Santosh Khandekar, Municipal Commissioner, Jalna, was caught while accepting bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant," the ACB claimed in a statement.

ACB Team Led Operation Under Jalna DySP B.S. Jadhwar

Khandekar was detained by Jalna Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB, B. S. Jadhwar.

