Maharashtra: Covid surge continues in state as over 1,000 cases reported for third consecutive day

Representational image |

Maharashtra continued to report more than 1,000 Covid cases for the third consecutive day on Friday. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 1,152 fresh cases which is 6% more compared to 1,086 cases reported on April 13. Meanwhile, four people succumbed to the virus on Friday. The total number of cases has now increased to 81,54,259.

During the same period, Mumbai also witnessed a marginal rise in the number of cases. The city detected 284 fresh cases, taking the caseload to 11,60,103, while fatalities stood at 19,753 after the death of a nonagenarian.

“A 91-year-old male succumbed to Covid who had comorbidities, including acute kidney injury,” said a doctor.

Nearly 15% of people in Mumbai have taken booster dose, while the caseload doubling time is 3,551 days.

The BMC had made masks mandatory inside civic-run hospitals since April 10 and urged senior citizens and those with comorbidities to cover faces as they are at high-risk of contracting the pandemic.