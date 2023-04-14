 Pune: 747 active COVID-19 cases in dist; 5,928 in Maharashtra
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,152 COVID-19 cases, a rise from the addition to the tally a day earlier, and four deaths, a health official said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
Pune: 747 active COVID-19 cases in dist; 5,928 in Maharashtra | File

With a marginal decrease, the Pune district's active COVID-19 cases came down to 747 on Friday. The number was 752 on Thursday and 776 on Wednesday.

It took the tally to 81,54,529 and the toll to 1,48,475, he added.

He pointed out that 1,086 cases and one death were reported on Thursday.

Mumbai accounted for 284 cases, followed by 83 in Thane, 79 in Nagpur, 74 in Pune, and 66 in Navi Mumbai.

