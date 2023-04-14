 Pune: Workshop on 'Climate Change and Heritage' held in city
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Workshop on 'Climate Change and Heritage' held in city

Pune: Workshop on 'Climate Change and Heritage' held in city

87 students and teachers participated in this workshop.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Workshop on 'Climate Change and Heritage' held in city |

As a part of the run-up to the celebration of World Heritage Day, Indradhanushya of the Pune Municipal Corporation and Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre organized one day workshop on Climate Change and Heritage on Thursday.

Indradhanushya is a public facility of the Pune Municipal Corporation to create environment awareness and promote responsible citizenship, thinking and action towards sustainable development in Pune.

87 students and teachers participated in this workshop. Every year on April 18, the United Nations commemorates orld Heritage Day with an aim to create awareness about the dying cultures, and rich cultural diversity. The day also focuses on solutions through which one can preserve ancient culture. In order to create awareness about monuments, sites, and dying cultures of nations, UNESCO announced April 18 as World Heritage Day.

Read Also
Pune: New Cardio Pulmonary Rehabilitation centre comes up at AICTS
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Workshop on 'Climate Change and Heritage' held in city

Pune: Workshop on 'Climate Change and Heritage' held in city

Pimpri Chinchwad: Kadubai Kharat to perform on occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti

Pimpri Chinchwad: Kadubai Kharat to perform on occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti

Pune: Real-time weather updates on digital display boards

Pune: Real-time weather updates on digital display boards

Pune l Rename Shivajinagar Metro Station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Nagar Station: Siddharth...

Pune l Rename Shivajinagar Metro Station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Nagar Station: Siddharth...

Pune: Waterlogged roads, traffic jams as heavy rains, thunderstorms lash city

Pune: Waterlogged roads, traffic jams as heavy rains, thunderstorms lash city