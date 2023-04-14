Pune: Workshop on 'Climate Change and Heritage' held in city |

As a part of the run-up to the celebration of World Heritage Day, Indradhanushya of the Pune Municipal Corporation and Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre organized one day workshop on Climate Change and Heritage on Thursday.

Indradhanushya is a public facility of the Pune Municipal Corporation to create environment awareness and promote responsible citizenship, thinking and action towards sustainable development in Pune.

87 students and teachers participated in this workshop. Every year on April 18, the United Nations commemorates orld Heritage Day with an aim to create awareness about the dying cultures, and rich cultural diversity. The day also focuses on solutions through which one can preserve ancient culture. In order to create awareness about monuments, sites, and dying cultures of nations, UNESCO announced April 18 as World Heritage Day.

Read Also Pune: New Cardio Pulmonary Rehabilitation centre comes up at AICTS