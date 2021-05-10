Maharashtra: Congress MP Rajeev Satav tests Covid negative

Mumbai: Congress MP Rajeev Satav was tested COVID 19 negative after 19 days he was infected with the pandemic. He is still under medical observation in Pune hospital and likely to be discharged soon.

Satav, after testing positive last month, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune and he was kept on ventilator support.

On April 22, Satav had tweeted that after experiencing mild symptoms, he had tested positive for Covid-19. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I've tested positive for Covid. All those who have been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols," his tweet said.

Satav, a close associate of Rahul Gandhi, is a former Lok Sabha member from Hingoli constituency in Maharashtra.