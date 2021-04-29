Congress MP Rajeev Satav on ventilator support; Manish Tewari says ' you shall triumph, stay strong'

Congress leader Rajeev Satav, who had tested coronavirus positive last week, has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here and kept on ventilator support, a party leader said on Thursday.

Satav, a Rajya Sabha member, is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Jehangir Hospital, he said. Maharashtra Minister of State for Co-operation and Social Justice Vishwajeet Kadam said that Satav was hospitalised on April 23.

"Till April 25, he was responding well to the treatment and was stable. After some complications on April 25, he was admitted to the ICU and was put on ventilator support three days later," Kadam said.

Besides, Congress MP and national spokesperson Manish Tewari has extended support to Rajeev and wrote, "You shall Triumph. Stay Strong" on Twitter.

A team of doctors is currently monitoring his health and fortunately, Satav is now responding to the treatment, he added.

According to Kadam, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have enquired about Satav's health.