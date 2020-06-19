Maharashtra CM's son Tejas Thackeray, team discover new lizard species

Mumbai: Tejas Thackeray, younger son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and his team have discovered a new lizard species from Sakleshwar in central- western ghats of neighbouring Karnataka.
As per a statement issued here, the large-bodied cnemaspis (a genus of diurnal geckos) they have discovered is a 'dwarf gecko', adding the new species is alliedto cnemaspis heteropholis bauer and differs in bodysize.
Akshay Khandekar, lead author of a paper prepared by the four member team, said the new gecko species was discovered from the Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot.
The paper was published in renowned peer-reviewed international scientific journal Zootaxa, he said.
