Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi: 5 times Congress MP made a lot of sense

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has turned 50 today. Although he has publicly announced that he will not be celebrating the day, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the clashes with China, people from the Congress party have extended their wishes.

Gandhi’s political career has been an interesting one to follow. He has been portrayed as a buffoon, a failure, someone who is incompetent to play the political game, and as a person who runs away to a foreign destination when the going gets tough. This propaganda that has successfully been pushed by the BJP even before they assumed power in 2014, has given Rahul the unenviable nickname ‘Pappu’. While ‘Pappu’ is usually used on children to showcase their innocence, it is a term to scorn the former Congress President. Interestingly, Pappu, it's believed, was invented by Congressmen angry with Rahul and was only later co-opted by the BJP, much like it does Congress icons like Sardar Patel

And let’s face it: the BJP’s propaganda machine is strong. People are easily convinced and the general perception is of the belief that Rahul Gandhi should not be in active politics leave alone lead a nation. Unfortunately for Rahul, however, the opposition propaganda hasn’t been this strong until the CAA and NRC protests began across the country. And even then, besides terming the government as ‘fascist’, nobody questioned the intelligence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Yet, despite the gaffes (and several politicians are guilty of it), Rahul has made sense on many occasions. Whether it is predicting the coronavirus pandemic or warning the government about the foreign takeovers during the lockdown, here are some instances where Rahul Gandhi has made sense

Predicting the coronavirus pandemic: Rahul Gandhi witnessed a rise in the coronavirus a month before the World Health Organisation declared it a global pandemic. On February 12, he tweeted, “The coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is that the government isn’t taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical.” During this time, the Government of India was busying itself for the visit of US President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump to Ahmedabad for the inauguration of the newly renovated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in the city. Two COVID-19 positive patients had even returned from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus, but they had recovered. India announced its first lockdown at the end of March.