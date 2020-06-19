Rahul asks Government: Who is responsible for sending soldiers unarmed to martyrdom?

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked, “why were our soldiers sent unarmed to martyrdom’ in Galwan valley two days ago.

In a tweet, he asked: “Who is responsible for their deaths? How dare China kill our unarmed soldiers?”

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said, in a statement, that the sacrifice of the Army personnel in Ladakh on the Indian territory was very painful and the people are angry at the barbaric attack by the Chinese on the unarmed Indian soldiers.

They said the PM and the Defence Minister owe an answer to the nation on five crucial questions:

n Who sent our brave

officers and soldiers to the enemy unarmed?

n Who had issued the order to them to go unarmed?

n Why the armed “backup force” was not kept ready for the security of the unarmed personnel as per the army protocol and why the

backup was not activated?

n Why the government had no advance information or inkling of the Chinese plan to launch the attack?

n Did the Centre failed to

assess the Chinese intention and is it not the symbol of failure of the leadership?

The two Congress leaders said the Army personnel had to pay the price for those beating the drums of “strong leadership” every day.