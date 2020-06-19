Rahul Gandhi not to celebrate 50th birthday in view of COVID-19 pandemic, Ladakh clash

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will not celebrate his 50th birthday, which is on Friday, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of 20 Army personnel in a stand-off with China in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, sources close to him said.

The party has also asked its state and district units not to organise any celebration on his birthday. Sources said All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has asked all state units of the party not to organise any celebratory activities owing to the COVID-19 crisis and the death of the soldiers.