e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

At least 5 people dead and more than 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade in USA India reports 8,488 new cases (lowest in 538 days)Kissan Mahapanchayat: Lakhimpur Kheri incident, non-payment of dues to sugarcane farmers on agendaAustria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 04:11 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray recuperating with physiotherapy after successful spine surgery: CMO

Sanjay Jog
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is undergoing physiotherapy after a successful cervical spine surgery earlier this month at the HN Reliance Hospital here, his office said on Monday.

He is presently "very stable" and will be discharged from the hospital in due course of time, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"The CM has undergone a successful spine surgery and is undergoing physiotherapy at the HN Reliance Hospital. He is presently very stable and will be discharged in due course of time," the CMO said in a statement.

He underwent the surgery on November 12. Thackeray (61) was admitted to the hospital on November 10 on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated.

Earlier this month, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Nagpur: Former BJP leader Ravindra Bhoyar joins Congress Nagpur: Former BJP leader Ravindra Bhoyar joins Congress

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 03:57 PM IST
Advertisement