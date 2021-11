Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Corporator Ravindra Bhoyar joined the Congress party in Nagpur today.

Bhoyar joined the Congress in presence of Maharashtra Ministers Nitin Raut and Sunil Kedar and Nagpur City Congress Committee president Vikas Thackeray.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:30 PM IST