Maharashtra CM hails Paytm Foundation for extending support to Covid fight

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hailed the Paytm Foundation’s decision to extend its cooperation to the state government for the establishment of oxygen plants, procurement of oxygen concentrators and expedite vaccination.

Thackeray said the state has learned lessons from the pandemic and the government is geared up to tackle the third wave by laying adequate focus on strengthening health infrastructure, augmentation of supply of medicines and oxygen to treat the patients. He noted the government is implementing the 'Mission Oxygen Self-Reliance' for oxygen availability and achieving self-sufficiency.

‘’The development will continue. However, if lives are saved then the development has real meaning. Now we have to run after oxygen. Even though the state government added a number of facilities after the first wave of Corona, they are now falling short. The government is focusing on enhancing health facilities no matter how many Corona waves strike,’’ said Thackeray. He was speaking at his meeting with the representatives of Paytm Foundation. Thackeray said the govt has already launched establishment of oxygen plants across the state.

The government will increase the bed capacity and COVID care centres.