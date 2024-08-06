 Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Takes Urgent Action For Safety And Repatriation Of Students Stranded In Bangladesh Amid Civil Unrest
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: In response to the civil unrest in Bangladesh, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken significant measures to ensure the safety and repatriation of students from Maharashtra stranded in the region.

Chief Minister Shinde has urgently contacted the Ministry of External Affairs to address the situation. He highlighted the need for immediate action to ensure the safety of students trapped in the affected areas and requested all possible assistance to facilitate their return to India.

The Chief Minister has emphasized the priority of ensuring the students' safety by arranging for their relocation to safer locations in Bangladesh, if necessary, and expediting their return to India.

A task force has been established by the state government to monitor the situation closely and maintain communication with central authorities and affected families. Additionally, the list of Maharashtra students currently in Bangladesh has been compiled and shared with the Ministry of External Affairs to enable prompt assistance.

The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh is working in coordination with the state government to implement measures for the students' safety.

Chief Minister Shinde stated, "The safety of our students is of the highest priority. All necessary measures are being taken to facilitate their return to India. During this challenging time, the state government stands firmly with the affected students and their families."

These efforts by the state government are expected to ensure the students' safety and expedite their safe return to India.

