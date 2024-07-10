Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy After Noticing Accident-Met Rickshaw Near Vikhroli, Helps Injured Elderly Woman; VIDEO |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, known for his connect with the public and down to earth attitude, made headlines once again on Wednesday after he spotted an accident-met rickshaw on the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli.

CM Shinde was on his way from Thane to attend the legislative session in the morning when he spotted the crashed vehicle. He quickly ordered his convoy vehicles to stop and rushed to the rescue of the injured ones.

Video Shows CM Shinde's Heartfelt Gesture

A heartfelt video of the incident was shared on the official X account of CM Shinde where he can be seen enquiring about the condition of the injured ones in the accident. The rickshaw involved in the crash can be seen parked aside.

CM Shinde enquired about the elderly lady's health and made sure that she was transported to the nearest hospital. He made arrangements using the ambulance from his convoy and also sent some officers from his own fleet.

"While leaving Thane this morning for the legislative session, I noticed a rickshaw accident near Vikhroli. At this point I stopped my fleet and inquired earnestly about the old woman who had been injured in the accident. Also accompanied the ambulance and officers from my fleet and admitted him to the nearest hospital," read the caption of the video post on CM Shinde's account.

This is not the first time that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has gone out of his way to help a commuter in distress. On July 1, while travelling from Thane to Vidhan Bhavan for the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, CM Shinde noticed 2 Jain sadhvis (Jain woman nuns) in a distressing situation near Ghatkopar's Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar whose vehicle met with an accident.

विधिमंडळाच्या पावसाळी अधिवेशनासाठी ठाणे येथून आज विधान भवनाकडे येत असताना घाटकोपर रमाबाई आंबेडकर नगरजवळ आल्यावर दोन जैन साध्वींचा अपघात झाल्याचे माझ्या निदर्शनास आले.



क्षणाचाही विलंब न लावता घटनास्थळी जात त्यांची आस्थेने विचारपूस केली. त्यांची गाडी अचानक उलटल्याने मोठी दुखापत… pic.twitter.com/bzTapHuVf2 — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) July 1, 2024

The Maharashtra Chief Minister quickly ordered his vehicles to stop and rushed to the two Jain woman monks to know about their condition. Upon learning about the accident and looking at the condition of their car, CM Shinde instructed the ambulance in his convoy to help the injured woman monks reach hospital.