Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Seeks Central Funds For Key Infrastructure Projects At NITI Aayog Meeting

Mumbai: At a time when the opposition parties in Maharashtra are cornering the Mahayuti government for its poor share in the Union budget compared to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday sought some relief from the Centre and demanded assistance for infrastructure projects to ensure timely completion. He has also sought funds for the interlinking of rivers in the drought-prone Marathwada region.

At a meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council in Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde put forward some important projects such as Nashik-Pune and ChiplunKarad rail lines, Thane Metro, Mumbai funnel zone and cluster redevelopment to seek Central funds. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde used the NITI Aayog platform to focus on various welfare schemes initiated by his government – like cluster development projects for the rehabilitation of dilapidated buildings in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

The cluster redevelopment project will enhance the standard of living of citizens, said Shinde. Besides, the redevelopment of slums and decrepit buildings, undertaken by the state government will make available over two lakh houses, he added.

He cited the Konkan coastal road and Konkan greenfield expressway project as game changers for the development of the region. The state government plans to construct an access control grid of 5,000 km of roads to ensure uninterrupted connectivity to different parts of the state, said the CM urging the Centre to start work on the Nashik-Pune rail line at the earliest and discussed the development of six acres of land belonging to the Mumbai Port Trust to make a Marine Drive-like promenade.

Shinde sought Central funds to expedite river-linking projects to make the Marathwada region, comprising eight districts, drought-free. He stressed the need for improving irrigation facilities in the coastal Konkan region to prevent rainwater from flowing into the sea.

The state government is working on projects to lift rainwater to the Godavari basin in Marathwada, he said. Shinde said water from west-flowing rivers also needs to be diverted to the Godavari basin for which Rs 14,040 crore is required.