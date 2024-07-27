 Chief Ministers Of 10 states Skip NITI Aayog's Governing Council Meeting, Says CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessChief Ministers Of 10 states Skip NITI Aayog's Governing Council Meeting, Says CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam

Chief Ministers Of 10 states Skip NITI Aayog's Governing Council Meeting, Says CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam

The meeting was attended by 26 participants including Chief Ministers and Lt Governors of UTs, he said while briefing the media.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Chief Ministers Of 10 states Skip NITI Aayog's Governing Council Meeting, Says CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanya |

As many as 10 states and UTs did not participate in the ninth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by 26 participants including Chief Ministers and Lt Governors of UTs, he said while briefing the media.

The absentees were Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Puducherry, he said adding "It is their loss if they did not participate." Regarding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who walked out of the meeting, Subrahmanyam said her request to speak before lunch was accepted although her turn would have come in the afternoon going in the alphabetical order of the states.

The NITI Aayog CEO further said that when her time was up, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh just tapped the mic and she stopped speaking and walked out. Although officials of West Bengal government continued to attend the meeting, he added.

Read Also
'To Be Wealthy In This Country Is A Sin': Financial Planner On X Raises Concerns Over Rising TCS...
article-image

About Bihar, he said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could not attend the meeting as he was busy with an assembly session in the state.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the meeting, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery said that he wanted the states to compete for FDI so that investments could reach all the states, especially those that are less successful.

The meeting also discussed demographic management and the concept of zero poverty.

Subrahmanyam further said that the Prime Minister wants the states to spend more on districts so that they can become drivers of growth.

Read Also
BSNL, Elon Musk's Starlink & Tata To Come Together? A Triumvirate That Could Shake Up The Telecom...
article-image

The Prime Minister also appreciated the idea of 'zero poverty' floated by some states and said that it should be targeted at the village level.

He has said The villages can be declared 'zero poverty village' after assessment, NITI Aayog CEO added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chief Ministers Of 10 states Skip NITI Aayog's Governing Council Meeting, Says CEO B.V.R....

Chief Ministers Of 10 states Skip NITI Aayog's Governing Council Meeting, Says CEO B.V.R....

Q1FY25 Earnings Update: Dr Reddy Laboratories Profit Dips Marginally To ₹1,392 Cr; Revenue At...

Q1FY25 Earnings Update: Dr Reddy Laboratories Profit Dips Marginally To ₹1,392 Cr; Revenue At...

'To Be Wealthy In This Country Is A Sin': Financial Planner On X Raises Concerns Over Rising TCS...

'To Be Wealthy In This Country Is A Sin': Financial Planner On X Raises Concerns Over Rising TCS...

PepsiCo India Revenue In April-December 2023 At ₹5,954 Cr, Profit At ₹217 Cr

PepsiCo India Revenue In April-December 2023 At ₹5,954 Cr, Profit At ₹217 Cr

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals On It's Way To D-street: IPO Opens On July 30

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals On It's Way To D-street: IPO Opens On July 30