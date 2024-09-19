Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Participates In 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Drive At Girgaon Chowpatty; Visuals Surface

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde At Girgaon Chowpatty | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday arrived at the Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai to participate in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' drive.

The Thane Municipal Corporation launched the Swachhata hi Seva campaign on Tuesday, with Maharashtra's Chief Minister highlighting the significance of cleanliness in the daily lives of citizens.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reaches Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai to participate in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' drive pic.twitter.com/CH4H7FaZ80 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde joins cleanliness drive in Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai as part of the 'Swachhata hi Seva' program pic.twitter.com/mjM8wIFdPE — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde drives a tractor as he participates in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' drive in Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai https://t.co/rkJsy5sZwT pic.twitter.com/rxoYIWJTiU — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

As part of the campaign, the Maharashtra Chief Minister, joined by other party members, took part in a cleanliness drive at Girgaon Chowpatty, where he was seen collecting waste in garbage bags.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Hails The Cleanliness Initiative Launched By PM Modi

Shinde, hailing the cleanliness initiative launched by the Prime Minister, said, "PM Modi started this campaign in 2014-2015. A lot of people made several comments then. But today we all can see that this campaign is very successful not just in Mumbai but in the entire country".

He expressed his gratitude to the cleaning staff, stating, "The true youth of Maharashtra are its sweepers..."

10th Anniversary Of The Launch Of The Swachh Bharat Mission

Notably, This year is the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The campaign of Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign, 2024 (SHS 2024) will continue from September 17 till October

About Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, launched by the Government of India, aims to promote cleanliness and sanitation across the country. This initiative encourages citizens to actively participate in maintaining a clean environment, highlighting the importance of hygiene in public health.

The Department of Health Research is also organising the Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) Campaign, 2024 from September 17 to September to October 2.

In this campaign, the Department and its autonomous body, ICMR, along with its 27 institutes across the nation, will work together to ensure widespread engagement and participation from every citizen, community, and organisation during the fortnight.

Three key pillars of this campaign are Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) -- Shramdaan activities focused on the time-bound transformation of specific target units and overall cleanliness.

Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari -- Public participation, awareness, and advocacy, engaging citizens in cleanliness efforts through various participatory activities.