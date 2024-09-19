 Mumbai: BMC Launches Post-Ganpati Cleanliness Drive; Collects 363 Metric Tonnes Of Waste In 2 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Launches Post-Ganpati Cleanliness Drive; Collects 363 Metric Tonnes Of Waste In 2 Days

Mumbai: BMC Launches Post-Ganpati Cleanliness Drive; Collects 363 Metric Tonnes Of Waste In 2 Days

As Mumbaikars bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha, the city’s civic body embarked on a swift and meticulous cleanup operation, collecting an impressive 363 metric tonnes of solid waste over the course of two days. The operation covered key immersion sites, including Swarajya Bhoomi (Girgaon Chowpatty), Dadar, Chimbai, Juhu, Vesave, Madh, and Gorai chowpatties.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
BMC’s Special Cleanliness Drive Following Ganesh Idol Immersions | Representational Image

Mumbai: In the wake of Anant Chaturdashi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated an extensive post-immersion cleanliness drive across the city's beaches and chowpatties. As Mumbaikars bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha, the city’s civic body embarked on a swift and meticulous cleanup operation, collecting an impressive 363 metric tonnes of solid waste over the course of two days. The operation covered key immersion sites, including Swarajya Bhoomi (Girgaon Chowpatty), Dadar, Chimbai, Juhu, Vesave, Madh, and Gorai chowpatties.

Thousands of workers and volunteers from various sectors, including NGOs, schools, and colleges, contributed to the cleanup efforts. The BMC’s Solid Waste Management Department, aided by 7,000 workers, worked tirelessly throughout the day and night, ensuring that the city’s popular public spaces were restored to their pristine condition. This swift action has been particularly appreciated by early-morning walkers who frequent these areas.

This year’s Ganeshotsav celebrations saw the collection of 550 metric tonnes of Nirmalya, floral offerings and other biodegradable waste—from both natural and artificial immersion sites. In a significant step towards sustainability, the BMC has begun the process of converting this Nirmalya into organic fertilizer. The Nirmalya is being processed across 37 organic fertilizer production centers located in 24 administrative divisions of the city.

Over 500 Nirmalya Kalash (collection vessels) were strategically placed at 250 natural sites and 204 artificial ponds throughout Mumbai to encourage environmentally conscious disposal of floral offerings. These collection efforts were supported by a fleet of 350 vehicles and over 6,000 personnel.

FPJ Shorts
Salman Khan Galaxy Apartment Shooting: Accused Says Prison Doctor Demanded ₹10,000 Bribe
Salman Khan Galaxy Apartment Shooting: Accused Says Prison Doctor Demanded ₹10,000 Bribe
Lebanon: At Least 14 Dead, 450 Injured In Walkie-Talkie Explosions; Emergency Response Intensifies Following Pager Attacks; Visuals Surface
Lebanon: At Least 14 Dead, 450 Injured In Walkie-Talkie Explosions; Emergency Response Intensifies Following Pager Attacks; Visuals Surface
Mumbai Hosts Interfaith Gathering To Commemorate Swami Vivekananda's Historic 1893 Chicago Address
Mumbai Hosts Interfaith Gathering To Commemorate Swami Vivekananda's Historic 1893 Chicago Address
Mumbai: Activists Raise Concerns Over BMC's Implementation Of Scheme For Mining Affected People; Demand Inquiry Into Pressure Cooker Scam
Mumbai: Activists Raise Concerns Over BMC's Implementation Of Scheme For Mining Affected People; Demand Inquiry Into Pressure Cooker Scam

The fertilizer production is expected to be completed within a month, and the organic manure produced will be used in Mumbai’s public parks, enhancing the city's green spaces.

BMC Commissioner Dr. Bhushan Gagrani, along with Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. (Mrs.) Ashwini Joshi, oversaw the entire operation. Both officials personally visited various chowpatties on September 18 to inspect the cleanliness proceedings and interact with sanitation staff, NGO volunteers, and students who participated in the drive. Dr. Gagrani commended the efforts of all those involved and gave additional instructions to ensure the operation continued smoothly.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC To Set Up Underground Hawker Plaza In Andheri; MLA Ameet Satam Writes To Bhushan Gagrani...
article-image

During the cleanup, large quantities of discarded items, including food wrappers, water bottles, footwear, and plastic bags, were also collected.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Raped At Knife-Point In Dharavi

Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Raped At Knife-Point In Dharavi

Salman Khan Galaxy Apartment Shooting: Accused Says Prison Doctor Demanded ₹10,000 Bribe

Salman Khan Galaxy Apartment Shooting: Accused Says Prison Doctor Demanded ₹10,000 Bribe

Mumbai Hosts Interfaith Gathering To Commemorate Swami Vivekananda's Historic 1893 Chicago Address

Mumbai Hosts Interfaith Gathering To Commemorate Swami Vivekananda's Historic 1893 Chicago Address

Mumbai: Activists Raise Concerns Over BMC's Implementation Of Scheme For Mining Affected People;...

Mumbai: Activists Raise Concerns Over BMC's Implementation Of Scheme For Mining Affected People;...

Maharashtra: Mantralaya Launches Major Clean-Up Drive; Details Inside

Maharashtra: Mantralaya Launches Major Clean-Up Drive; Details Inside