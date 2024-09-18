Mumbai: BMC To Set Up Underground Hawker Plaza In Andheri; MLA Ameet Satam Writes To Bhushan Gagrani Demanding Relocation & Feedback

Hawkers Menace In Mumbai | Representative Image

The BMC's plan to construct an underground hawker plaza beneath Ganpatrao Ambre Garden in Andheri West has hit a snag. Local MLA Ameet Satam has penned a letter to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, demanding the relocation of the proposed plaza below the existing Andheri market. He has also scheduled a meeting with the local resident's association and requested that the project be put on hold until he can gather their feedback.

With the hawker’s policy not in place, the roads and footpaths in the city have been encroached on. To resolve the issue, Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar suggested setting up underground bazaars on the lines of Delhi Palika Bazaar.

Following the directives, the BMC appointed a consultant to design two levels of hawking plaza and an underground parking space at Ganpatrao Ambre Garden in Andheri West. The BMC's plan is to relocate the hawkers from high footfall areas such as Andheri Station to decongest the station area and make it pedestrian-friendly.

Satam stated, “Suggestions indicate that relocating hawkers below Ambre Garden may not attract the same business as the Andheri Station area. Ultimately, it’s about ensuring hawkers can earn a living, and a move to Ambre Garden wouldn’t benefit them.” He proposed creating an underground hawking plaza below the existing Andheri Market (Dattaji Salvi Mandai) as it is a better location, closer to SV Road and the station. “The footfall here will be significantly higher due to regular customers and proximity to transit,” he noted, emphasizing that the market would support hawkers’ livelihoods and enhance pedestrian-friendliness, creating a win-win situation for all.

"Around 500 hawkers around the station area will be relocated in this hawking plaza. After construction of the hawking plaza and parking, the garden will be back in its place,” said a civic official. Officials from 24 administrative wards have been instructed to identify suitable open spaces for setting up such hawking bazaars.

The places closer to railway stations where there is high footfall will be given priority. The Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 also proposed shopping hubs below public open spaces and land reserved for playgrounds and parks in the city.