Navi Mumbai: Hawkers Attack Resident From Vashi Who Complained Against Illegal Hawker Menace In The Area

Representational Image | VGP

Raising the illegal hawkers menace seems to have proved costly for Madhu Shankar, a resident of Sector 29, Vashi. According to Shankar, she had been to the market at around 7.45 am on Tuesday when some hawkers gathered around her and tried to attack her.

“I had complained against illegal hawkers putting up stalls at the market. One of the hawkers came to know that it was me who filed the complaint and when I went to buy some daily needs on Tuesday, they tried to attack me. I somehow managed to escape and called the police,” Shankar said.

Resident's Call For Action In Vashi Market

“When I went to the police station to lodge the complaint, one of the hawkers who knew that I had filed complaint against him, was also called along with his wife. While the police were busy in carrying out the formalities, I heard the duo saying that they had called some Dada (local goon) and tried to threaten me,” she said adding, the hawkers menace need to be controlled at the earliest since they have become a real nuisance.

Complaint Filed, Investigation Underway

“The hawkers have become very dangerous at Sector 29 market in Vashi, allegedly with political support. Residents are also afraid of speaking up as they know which politicians are supporting the hawkers,” Shankar said and appealed to the people to support her in her cause of weeding out this menace. Meanwhile, the Vashi police have registered a non-cognizable offence and investigating further.