Mumbai Crime: 23- Year- Old Cleaner-Driver Physically Assaulted, Vehicle Set On Fire By 4 Unidentified Attackers; Case Registered

The Malvani police have filed a case against four unidentified people for physically assaulting a 23-year-old dumper driver and attempting to burn his vehicle cleaner.

Timeline Of The Incident

The incident took place at Survey no 27, Pathare Wadi, near Malvani West, where Akash Pal, a dumper driver, was dumping soil from his vehicle around 2.14am on April 8. Around 15 to 20 attackers arrived at the scene, and verbally abused Pal and the cleaner Bhola Gaud, 23. They were also hit with stones by the group, police said.

Gaud was pushed towards a fire where garbage was burning, resulting in him sustaining burns, affecting 20% of his body. The attackers also damaged the dumper’s windows. Pal said that the assault occurred without any provocation or prior interaction with the attackers.

Case Registered under Various Sections Of IPC

The case against the attackers has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (provocation of breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).

Malvani Police's Action Against The Attackers

A police officer said that Pal and Gaudt were allegedly illegally dumping soil in a private area, prompting objections from locals and leading to a confrontation that culminated in the assault. Both the assailants and the complainant were fined by the police, with the former facing legal action for the attack and the latter for the unauthorised soil dumping.