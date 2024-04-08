Viral Video: Man Brutally Assaults Stray Dogs With Stick In Meerut; UP Police Takes Action | X

In a shocking video that is doing rounds on Social media, a man could be seen brutally attacking and assaulting a stray dog in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Not just one stray, the man was seen chasing and attacking a group of stray dogs. His expressions were joyous giving a sense that he was enjoying the act and was just casually doing it to have fun. The incident reportedly took place on April 5th. Local reports said that the man was a resident of Rohta Road's Nand Vihar Area.

Retweeting the video that was originally posted by Arhant Shelby on X (formerly known as Twitter), another user took to X using X handle- @Suvina20454138 and demanded immediate action by UP police against the man who's cruelty towards animals was caught on camera. To the post, UP police have responded saying action was initiated. Meerut Police took to X and said, "Police station in-charge Kankarkheda was directed to investigate and take necessary action."

थाना प्रभारी कंकरखेड़ा को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) April 6, 2024

This comes over a week after a three-four months old street dog in Indore was brutally beaten to death with sticks for reportedly barking, causing disturbances in the locality on Saturday. A young man named Vikas mercilessly beat the street dog. This severe beating resulted in the dog's death. Residents reported the incident to Priyanshu Jain, the president of the Indore unit of People for Animals. Priyanshu promptly filed a case against the culprit. A postmortem was conducted on the street dog on Sunday.