 Mumbai: BMC Clears 14 Illegal Hawker Hotspots In Andheri Following Joint ALM-Civic Officials Meeting
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Clears 14 Illegal Hawker Hotspots In Andheri Following Joint ALM-Civic Officials Meeting

Mumbai: BMC Clears 14 Illegal Hawker Hotspots In Andheri Following Joint ALM-Civic Officials Meeting

The list of cleared spots was submitted to the BMC with the aim of making them permanently hawker-free, following a joint meeting between Advanced Locality Management (ALM) and civic officials..

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 03:26 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC Clears 14 Illegal Hawker Hotspots In Andheri Following Joint ALM-Civic Officials Meeting | Representative Image

The BMC crackdown on illegal hawkers and cleared 14 locations in Andheri West. These areas includes SV Road, the Andheri station area, CD Barfiwala Road, and N Datta approach road, among others.

The list of cleared spots was submitted to the BMC with the aim of making them permanently hawker-free, following a joint meeting between Advanced Locality Management (ALM) and civic officials.

Read Also
'Entire State Machinery Has Collapsed': Bombay HC To BMC On Illegal Hawkers Issue
article-image

Amit Satam, local MLA, stated, "During the joint meeting with the BMC, citizens requested continuous action on the 14 spots. Civic officials have been actively addressing the issue, particularly around Andheri Station and JP Road, with constant monitoring to prevent illegal hawkers and encroachments. Additionally, measures have been implemented to combat illegal cooking on the roads."

Read Also
BMC Crack Down On Illegal Hawkers Continues, Officials Dismantles Illicitly Tapped Electrical...
article-image

He further noted that the ALM-BMC meeting included a detailed discussion on various issues such as illegal hawkers and parking. 

FPJ Shorts
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Successfully Shifts Steel Girder On Gokhale Bridge; Deadline Extended To April 2025

Mumbai: BMC Successfully Shifts Steel Girder On Gokhale Bridge; Deadline Extended To April 2025

Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Govt Gives Out ₹4,887 Crore To Beneficiaries So Far

Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Govt Gives Out ₹4,887 Crore To Beneficiaries So Far

IIM Mumbai Unveils Its ₹800 Crore Campus Revamp Plan; Details Inside

IIM Mumbai Unveils Its ₹800 Crore Campus Revamp Plan; Details Inside

Mumbai Dating Scam: Bangur Nagar Police Arrest 6; Gang Targeted City Specifically For Fraud, Reveal...

Mumbai Dating Scam: Bangur Nagar Police Arrest 6; Gang Targeted City Specifically For Fraud, Reveal...

Thane: Ghodbunder Road Hit By Traffic Jam For Second Day In Row

Thane: Ghodbunder Road Hit By Traffic Jam For Second Day In Row