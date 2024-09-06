Mumbai: BMC Clears 14 Illegal Hawker Hotspots In Andheri Following Joint ALM-Civic Officials Meeting | Representative Image

The BMC crackdown on illegal hawkers and cleared 14 locations in Andheri West. These areas includes SV Road, the Andheri station area, CD Barfiwala Road, and N Datta approach road, among others.

The list of cleared spots was submitted to the BMC with the aim of making them permanently hawker-free, following a joint meeting between Advanced Locality Management (ALM) and civic officials.

Amit Satam, local MLA, stated, "During the joint meeting with the BMC, citizens requested continuous action on the 14 spots. Civic officials have been actively addressing the issue, particularly around Andheri Station and JP Road, with constant monitoring to prevent illegal hawkers and encroachments. Additionally, measures have been implemented to combat illegal cooking on the roads."

He further noted that the ALM-BMC meeting included a detailed discussion on various issues such as illegal hawkers and parking.