 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Makes Unscheduled Visit To Delhi Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz
The sudden visit gave rise to speculations over Union home minister Amit Shah's insistence that Shinde drop four ministers belonging to his Shiv Sena as a precondition for permission to expand the ministry.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Chief minister Eknath Shinde flew to New Delhi on Thursday evening in an unscheduled visit. The visit comes on the eve of his completing one year in office.

The sudden visit gave rise to speculations over Union home minister Amit Shah's insistence that Shinde drop four ministers belonging to his Shiv Sena as a precondition for permission to expand the ministry.

Shinde has been stoutly resisting the suggestion from Mr Shah because he fears that such a move may create havoc within his party.

On Thursday morning, the CM performed the 'maha pooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at the famed Pandharpur temple in Solapur district on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Shinde took oath as the CM on June 30, 2022, after revolting against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. His move resulted in the collapse of the MVA government led by Thackeray and caused a vertical split in the saffron party.

