Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis: CM Shinde Is My Boss, All Is Well Between Us

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is my boss. There have been no significant changes in our relationship." He made the comment in an interview to Republic Bharat on Wednesday evening while answering a question about the advertisements that touted that CM Shinde was the apt leader Maharashtra needed like India needed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cordial Relationship with CM Shinde

Our relationship has been good from the beginning. We have maintained proper coordination. I never undermine his protocol. And CM Shinde had never made me feel I am beneath him and has respected my boundaries. We both share mutual respect for each other unlike how the reports suggest," Fadnavis said in the interview.

He also said that CM Shinde called him when he saw the advertisement and told me that it was a mistake. He offered apologies on behlaf of the mistaken.

"There are some people who make such mistakes. Thinking it an opportunity or a sign of rift and eventual toppling of government is laughable," he said.

Decision on Chief Minister for 2024 rests with BJP Parliamentary Board

When asked about whether he harbours any wishes to become CM again, he said that he will accept the party's decision.

"The BJP Parliamentary Board will decide who will become the Chief Minister in 2024. Politics demands significant sacrifices and emphasizes the importance of endurance. During the BJP party meeting, I informed the party officials about my decision to step aside for the benefit of the party and not demand any ministerial positions or seek demands from the coalition government. But they needed an experienced person and they chose me. I accepted all duties wholeheartedly," said Fadnavis.