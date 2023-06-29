Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Devendra Fadnavis Shares MAJOR Update, Says 'Primary Evidence Gathered, Probe Still In Progress'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given a big update on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case registered by the Bihar Police in 2020. Three years on, the investigating agency has neither filed a chargesheet nor closed the case.

Now, Fadnavis has reportedly said that the investigation is underway and added that the credibility of evidence is being examined.

Fadnavis shares major update

"At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police," Fadnavis recently told a news channel.

He added, "Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, and he was reportedly battling depression. His family accused actress and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide, cheating him, and illegally locking him up.

Sushant's death gave rise to a political slugfest in Maharashtra, and the case was eventually transferred to the CBI. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also joined the probe to investigate various angles in the death.

Several actors including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were questioned in the drugs case, but no substantial evidence was found. Rhea was arrested by the NCB in September 2020 and was released on bail after almost a month.

