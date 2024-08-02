Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hail Olympic Shooter Swapnil Kusale For Securing Bronze Medal

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has congratulated shooter Swapnil Kusale for his impressive performance at the Olympics, stating that his bronze medal has brought a smile to the face of the state. Shinde described Kusale's achievement as a matter of pride for Maharashtra and announced a reward of Rs1 crore for the athlete.

Chief Minister Shinde and Maharashtra Olympic Association President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar communicated with Kusale, who is currently in Paris, as well as his coaches, Deepali Deshpande and Vishwajit Shinde, via video call.

Shinde noted that Kusale narrowly missed out on a silver medal by just 0.1 points but his bronze win has nonetheless filled the state with pride. This marks the first individual medal for Maharashtra in 72 years. Alongside the monetary reward, Shinde assured that Kusale, along with his coaches and family, will receive appropriate recognition. All necessary facilities will also be provided for Kusale’s future training in shooting. Shinde emphasized that Kusale’s achievement is historic and credited the hard work of his family and coaches for his success.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed his delight as President of the Maharashtra Olympic Association, highlighting that Kusale is the only Indian shooter to win a medal in this event. Pawar assured that the government is providing all necessary facilities for athletes and coaches in various sports and expanding sports infrastructure in the state. He also mentioned that Kusale would be given a grand welcome and honored upon his return to Maharashtra.

Kusale himself acknowledged the strong foundation laid during his training at the Sports Prabodhini in Pune. He credited his family and coaches, particularly Mrs. Deshpande and Mr. Shinde, for their significant contribution to his success.

During the call, both Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Pawar congratulated Kusale's parents, coaches, and all those who guided him.