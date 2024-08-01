Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Responds To Uddhav Thackeray's Attack On Devendra Fadnavis, Defends BJP's Work And Dismisses Threats

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: After Uddhav Thackeray's sharp attack against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis. Now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde jumped into it. He reacted strongly against Uddhav Thacekray on tuesday.

While speaking to the media Shinde said "One must have power in his wrist to finish a political career of an opponent. He also said "I appeal to those who sit at home and do facebook live, You can't finish opponents merely sitting at home for that you must come out on the field."

Shinde said that the Opposition parties are scared after the Mahayuti government announced several schemes for the benefit of the people. we will give answers through our work not verbally. Devendra and he are the people who work on the field. People are behind Devendra including him.

"No one should use the language of finishing someone from politics and the challenger should see his own capacity. We will not be scared of your threat." Said Shinde.

Uddhav Thackeray on Monday targeted Fadanvis on wednesday. "Either you will stay in politics or I" said Uddhav while addressing his party workers at Rangsharda auditorium. Strong reaction from BJP leaders had come after that BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Cabinet Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar reacted strongly against Uddhav.