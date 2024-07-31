Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Challenges DCM Devendra Fadnavis And Criticises BJP During Party Meeting At Rangsharda Auditorium; VIDEO

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray |

Mumbai: "Either you or I will remain in politics" Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackrey openly challenges DCM Devendra Fadanvis. Uddhav was addressing a meeting of his party office bearers at Rangsharda auditorium on Wednesday. "I heard from Anil Deshmukh how Fadanvis was planning to put Aaditya behind the bar. Now, you will remain or I will remain in politics." said Uddhav. He also termed BJP as 'thieve company' (Chor Company).

Target against Fadanvis is still continuing in opposition parties. After Anil Deshmukh, Now Uddhav Thackeray launches a scathing attack against Fadanvis. "We fought the Lok Sabha elections in such a way that even Modi broke a sweat. Now, I feel pity while hearing speeches of Modi. I did everything in the interest of the state after becoming a CM. This is the last challenge before us; thereafter, no one will exist to challenge us. They broke our party and family, now they are standing in front of us to challenge us. Shivsena is not a rusty sword but it is a sharp sword. We want to fight for Mumbai but we are being ill treated on the order of these two traders. We should root out such a tendency." Said Uddhav.

Uddhav Thackeray appealed to old leaders They can leave the party if they want to leave. He is ready to fight along with the Shivsainik. He further said that Anil Deshmukh told him how a plan was hatched to arrest Aaditya, though, Uddhav said he is standing against ruling parties. "I don't have an official party, Symbol and money but I am challenging the power of you." said Uddhav. He said thieves had received votes in the loksabha election by using photos of Balasaheb Thacekray and Bow and arrow. Therefore, he appealed to party workers to campaign for the Flaming torch symbol.

Moreover, Uddhav warned that after coming into power MMRDA will be dissolved and BMC is capable of developing Mumbai. "Current government will bankrupt BMC like Thane Municipal corporation. How much fixed deposit will remain in BMC account? asked Uddhav. I will dissolve MMRDA after my government comes into existence. BMC is capable of developing and maintaining the city." Uddav warned. "We will not spare anyone if he tries to harm Mumbai. I will bring my government this time."

BJP leader and Cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar reacted against Uddhav he said "Karna of Mahabharta had also given the same type of challenge to Arjun. Balasaheb Thacekray once had said that he would shut his shop if the situation arose to join hands with Congress and NCP but Uddhav did not follow his thoughts and went along with Congress-NCP."

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said "Uddhav has shown his mental bankruptcy. what is your capacity?" he asked. "Uddhav is making such statements on the belief of Christian and Muslims not hindus. Uddhav is doing politics on caste and religion but People of Maharashtra will teach him a lesson. Uddhav should not forget that his MPs had won the election on the name of Modi. Pakistan flags were waved during the election campaign of UBT in Nashik, Parbhani and Mumbai." alleged Bawankule.