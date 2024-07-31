'Either You Will Remain Or I Will': Uddhav Thackeray Warns Devendra Fadnavis Ahead Of Upcoming Assembly Polls (Video)

UBT Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray And Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo, Uddhav Thackeray, while speaking at the Rangsharda Auditorium in Mumbai on Wednesday warned Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis by saying, “Either you will remain, or I will.”

Thackeray’s statement comes days after NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh allegedly informed him that Fadnavis was trying to put him and his son Aaditya Thackeray behind bars.

During the event, Thackeray indicated that the conflict between Sena (UBT) and the BJP will intensify in the coming days in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

He said that many prominent leaders have visited him recently and supported him for “showing the country the right path.”

Thackeray further launched a scathing attack on the BJP and called them a group of thieves.

“We fought the Lok Sabha elections in such a way that even PM Modi broke out in a sweat. Now I feel pity when listening to his speeches. I never became a municipal councillor; I directly became the Chief Minister. I did everything possible. This is the last challenge for us; after this, no one will challenge us. They broke our party and family. Now they are standing to challenge us. Shiv Sena is not a rusty sword but a shining one. We had to fight to preserve Mumbai. We are being treated this way in our rightful Mumbai. Two businessmen are doing all this. We need to uproot their mentality entirely,” said Thackeray.

आज वांद्रे येथील रंगशारदा सभागृहात मुंबईतील शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) पदाधिकाऱ्यांची बैठक पार पडली. ह्यावेळी पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री. उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे ह्यांनी उपस्थित पदाधिकाऱ्यांना मार्गदर्शन करत, येणाऱ्या काळात महाराष्ट्रात पुन्हा विजयाचा भगवा फडकवायचा असा निर्धार केला. pic.twitter.com/QzHParnC6W — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) July 31, 2024

“Even now, anyone who wants to leave is welcome to go; former councillors can leave if they wish. I will fight with my Shiv Sainiks. I have descended with the determination that either you will remain or I will. It is said in the Gita that when Arjuna saw that all his relatives were in front of him, it was natural to feel pain. Wouldn't I feel it too? People who were with me until yesterday are now coming to attack my house. Anil Deshmukh told me about how Fadnavis schemed to imprison me and Aaditya. I have stood firm, enduring all this. Either you will remain, or I will. I still do not have an official party, symbol, or money. But I am challenging everyone solely on your strength,” the former CM added further.

“In the Lok Sabha elections, these thieves used Balasaheb's photo and called for votes for the Bow and Arrow symbol. So there is still confusion among the people,” said Thackeray.

In response to Thackeray’s scathing attack, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “...Balasaheb Thackeray could never align with Congress or NCP. He had said that the day he had to go with Congress, he would shut his shop. But unfortunately, Uddhav Thackeray has taken the position that Karna took of siding with Duryodhana and the Kauravas in this battle of democracy.”