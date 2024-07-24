Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Asha Workers And Group Promoters In Case Of Accidental Death

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given relief to around 75 thousand Asha workers and 3600 group promoters of Maharashtra. They will get an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh in accidental death and Rs 5 lakh in case of disability due to accident. CM Shinde has passed the proposal in Tuesday's cabinet meeting in Mantralaya.

State government has sanctioned funds of approximately Rs1.05 Cr per year for this purpose. This decision will be implemented from April 1, 2024. At present 75 thousand 578 such volunteers and 3622 group promoters are working in Maharashtra and they are taking important responsibility regarding health.This decision was taken to provide financial assistance to them in case of accidental death or disability while doing this.

Group promoters are giving their services all over In Maharashtra under the health department. All these Asha sevikas and promoter's had done good work in Covid 19 period. They also give polio doses to children by going door to door in remote areas. In the past they had agitated for the salary increase, Provident fund and appointment on vacant posts but the government has given only hollow promises to them.