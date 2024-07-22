Mumbai: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets CM Eknath Shinde To Discuss OBC And Maratha Reservation Issues |

Mumbai: NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Sahyadri guest house on Monday afternoon. It has been said that discussion on reservation of OBC and Maratha community was discussed on priority basis in the meeting. Meeting was lasted around one hour and discussion was held on the reservation for 15 minutes.

As per the information shared by the government, Discussion was also held on the issue of irrigation, increase in milk rate and pending issues of sugar factories in the meeting. The meeting has significance because the reservation issue of Maratha and OBC has escalated in the state. Moreover, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil is on hunger strike in his village anterwali sarati, Jalna from Saturday.

A few days back, cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had met Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai. Bhujbal informs him that the OBC and Maratha resrervation issue has taken ugly turn and both the community people are not going to each other's shops and houses.

Bhujbal had said that Pawar is senior leader of Maharashtra and he has in-depth knowledge about various issues of Maharashtra including caste issue. Hence, he requested him to look into the matter and find a solution to maintain peace and harmony between the two communities.

Pawar had informed Bhubal that he dont have any idea what promises have been given to Manoj Jarange and Laxman hake by CM Shinde while ending their hunger strike. He also told Bhujbal that he is unaware about what discussion held between the government and these two activists since the agitation had begun. Pawar had assured Bhujbal that he would meet CM Eknath Shinde on this issue.

According to sources, On Monday, Eknath Shinde shared information about what efforts the government has taken so far in the Maratha and OBC reservation. Now, it would be interesting to see what opposition parties take stand in the Maratha reservation.

During the assembly session on July 09, Mahayuti Government had called all party meetings to discuss the OBC and Maratha reservation but opposition parties had boycotted the meeting. Thereafter, ruling alliance party MLAs had taken aggressive stands against opposition parties. MLAs had alleged opposition parties are escalating the reservation issues and don't want to find any solution. The house was also adjourned for the day on June 10.