Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Extends Caste Certificate Submission Deadline For Engineering, Medical, And Professional Students By 6 Months

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given relief to thousands of students of Maharashtra. He has taken a decision that students of engineering, medical and other professional curriculum can submit their caste certificate within six months of filing an application for the admission of the course. Shinde has taken this decision after noticing inconvenience faced by the students throughout the state. It is specifically a big relief to students of the Maratha community.

On February 20, 2024 state government had passed the Bill for Socially and Economically Backward caste (SEBC) 2024. As per the bill 10 percent reservation was given to Maratha community in educational institutions and for the jobs in government and non government organisation.

But students of the SEBC community were facing difficulties to receive caste certificates from the district administration. It was their demand to extend the caste certificate submission time in education institutions. The demand was accepted by the CM Shinde on Monday and extended the time limit by six months.

Nowadays there is a rush of students at the Setu office and caste certificate offices of the government to obtain caste certificate, non creamy layer certificate, income certificate. These documents are mandatory to get different government schemes and reservations. Therefore, parents and students are often visiting these government offices. Moreover, caste certificates in Engineering, medical and professional education now students can submit these certificates in six months.