Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Praises Late Anand Dighe At Trailer Launch Of 'Dharmveer 2

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde's Ambitious Dharmveer 2 Trailer Launched |

There is no parallel to the work done by late Anand Dighe, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a trailer launch event of the movie Dharmveer -2 Mukkam Post Thane which is going to be released on August 9. Interestingly, Shinde's character has a significant part in the movie that offers explanation on his decision to desert Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.

The part one of the movie released in June 2022 had a dialogue which says a party worker should not sit at home but better should be at the doors of the people. “The Mahayuti government is working on those lines only,” said Shinde at a gala event attended by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar, actors Salman Khan, Govinda, Jeetendra, Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Saraf, Mahesh Kothare, city BJP chief Ashish Shelar and others.

“No person, irrespective of caste and religion, who would meet Anand Dighe, would return empty-handed. Our government is working on the same lines,” said the CM. The auspicious Guru Pournima day is tomorrow but we have celebrated it by releasing the trailer, he added.

Significantly, the movie in Marathi and Hindi is all set to release before the state assembly elections.

“To pardon those who betray Hindutva is not the tagline limited to the movie but for all of us,” said Fadnavis.

While actor Prasad Oak has played the character of Anand Dighe, the role of CM Shinde has been played by Kshitij Date. The movie, it is said, has a dialogue in which the CM's character says, “20 years ago there was an innocent bearded person (Anand Dighe) in Thane who alerted another bearded fellow (Eknath Shinde).”