 Ashadhi Ekadashi: CM Eknath Shinde Performs Puja At a Vitthal Rakhumai Temple In Pandharpur; Prays For Abundant Rain
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAshadhi Ekadashi: CM Eknath Shinde Performs Puja At a Vitthal Rakhumai Temple In Pandharpur; Prays For Abundant Rain

Ashadhi Ekadashi: CM Eknath Shinde Performs Puja At a Vitthal Rakhumai Temple In Pandharpur; Prays For Abundant Rain

On Tuesday, Shinde said the development of Pandharpur temple town will be carried out only after consulting residents, ensuring no decision is imposed on them.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Caption: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his wife Lata Eknath Shinde along with their son Shrikant Shinde offer prayers at Vitthal Rukmini Temple at Pandharpur |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday performed puja at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

He prayed to Lord Vitthal for abundant rain in the state that would help farmers, a statement from Shinde's office said.

The CM performed the puja along with his wife Lata Shinde.

As a long-standing tradition, the chief minister of Maharashtra offers prayers at the famous temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Discuss Political & Economic...
article-image

Warkari couple Balu Ahire and Ashabai, hailing from Nashik, performed the ritual alongside CM Shinde in the early hours of Wednesday.

Lakhs of 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) congregated in Pandhapur from different parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring states for the celebration.

Read Also
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Criticises Opposition In Assembly Speech, Highlights Govt Initiatives And...
article-image

On Tuesday, Shinde said the development of Pandharpur temple town will be carried out only after consulting residents, ensuring no decision is imposed on them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ashadhi Ekadashi: CM Eknath Shinde Performs Puja At a Vitthal Rakhumai Temple In Pandharpur; Prays...

Ashadhi Ekadashi: CM Eknath Shinde Performs Puja At a Vitthal Rakhumai Temple In Pandharpur; Prays...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thane, Raigad And Five Other Districts,...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thane, Raigad And Five Other Districts,...

Mumbai: Milk Thief Caught Red-Handed Near Siddhivinayak Temple In Dadar; WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai: Milk Thief Caught Red-Handed Near Siddhivinayak Temple In Dadar; WATCH VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: ANC Arrests 2 With MD Worth ₹2 Crore

Navi Mumbai: ANC Arrests 2 With MD Worth ₹2 Crore

Mumbai: Over 15,000 Candidates Flood Kalina For Air India Walk-In Interviews For 1,800 Handyman And...

Mumbai: Over 15,000 Candidates Flood Kalina For Air India Walk-In Interviews For 1,800 Handyman And...