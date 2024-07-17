IN PICS: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Performs Puja Of Lord Vitthal At Pandharpur Temple On Ashadhi Ekadashi

By: Rahul M | July 17, 2024
On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, an official Puja of Lord Vitthal was done by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his wife at Vitthal Rakhumai temple of Pandharpur.
Joining them as the honourary pilgrims were Balu Shankar Ahire (55) and his wife Asha Ahire (50), farmers from Satana Taluka of Nashik district.
CM Shinde was accompanied by his father Sambhaji Shinde, wife Mrs. Lata Shinde, son MP Dr. Srikant Shinde, daughter-in-law Vrishali Shinde and grandson Rudransh for the puja.
Expressing his gratitude, CM Eknath Shinde said, "Today is a blessed day in my life as I have been fortunate enough to perform the Mahapuja of Shri Vitthal Rukmini for the third consecutive year. I thank all of you for keeping the spirit of the Wari alive."
Maharashtra ministers Girish Mahajan, Tanaji Sawant, Chandrakant Patil and Deepak Kesarkar along with all members of the Shinde family were present on the occassion.
Kalyan MP & CM Shinde's son Dr. Srikant Shinde, daughter-in-law Vrishali Shinde and CM Shinde's grandson Rudransh took blessings of Lord Vitthal.
CM Eknath Shinde shared that he always prays to Lord Vitthal for the well-being of the people and farmers. He asked for good rains, bountiful crops and prosperity in the lives of the farmers.
Today is a significant day for the Warkaris, who eagerly await this festival every year. The banks of the Chandrabhaga River are bustling with the festivities, and the Warkaris are deeply engrossed in chanting the holy names.