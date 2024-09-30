 Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Today, Major Decisions Expected Before Code Of Conduct For Assembly Elections 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Cabinet Meeting Today, Major Decisions Expected Before Code Of Conduct For Assembly Elections 2024

Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Today, Major Decisions Expected Before Code Of Conduct For Assembly Elections 2024

The Maharashtra government's cabinet meeting headed by CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar is scheduled today (Monday morning). Major decisions and announcements are expected ahead of the assembly polls. The code of conduct, for the election to be held in November, is expected to come into effect anytime soon.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Ajit Pawar (R). | File Pic

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, the government has been holding marathon cabinet meetings. On Monday morning (September 30) too a cabinet meeting is scheduled and major decisions and announcements are expected as the model code of conduct for the assembly polls will come into effect anytime soon. The term of the current government ends on November 26 and polls will be held before that.

Last week, the government made 24 decisions in the cabinet meeting that were not on the agenda and were introduced at the last minute. Notably, this could be the last meeting before the election commission announces the polling schedule and model code of conduct is implemented, after which no government decions can be taken.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Scheduled Before November 26: CEC Rajiv Kumar Confirms
article-image

In the last cabinet meeting, the Mahayuti government took a significant decions ahead of polls to include three caste groups - Tilori Kunbi, Tillori Kunbi and Ti Kunbi in the other backward class (OBC) category. Approving a long pending demand of the milk producers, the cabinet decided to offer Rs 7 per litre, instead of Rs 5 as a grant for cow milk. The Rs 965.24 crore earmarked for the purpose will make scores of milk producers happy ahead of the elections as they will get Rs 35 per litre as the procurement price.

Read Also
Maharashtra Government To Include 3 More Caste Groups In OBC
article-image

Code Of Conduct From Next Week?

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Today, Major Decisions Expected Before Code Of Conduct For Assembly Elections 2024
Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Today, Major Decisions Expected Before Code Of Conduct For Assembly Elections 2024
Chhattisgarh CGPSC 2024 Mains Result OUT; Check Here!
Chhattisgarh CGPSC 2024 Mains Result OUT; Check Here!
NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court Hearing Resumes Today; Check Counselling Schedule, Hearing Expectations & More Details Inside
NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court Hearing Resumes Today; Check Counselling Schedule, Hearing Expectations & More Details Inside
Delhi: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Tigri Area; 1 Person Detained
Delhi: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Tigri Area; 1 Person Detained

The state ministers have been hinting that the code of conduct will come into effect in first or second week of October. PM Modi is expected to be in Mumbai to inaugurate government's ambitious underground Metro 3 project. While, Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Mumbai on tomorrow (Tuesday, October 1) to hold final talks on Mahayuti seat-sharing and poll preparations on the booth level.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 19.48 Lakh First-Time Voters Among A Total Of 9.59 Crore...
article-image

It is said that after PM Modi's and Amit Shah's visit the assembly poll schedule will be announced. Meanwhile, on Saturdy during the press conference in Mumbai, Election Commissioner India indicated that the elections are expected to occur after Diwali and acknowledged that political parties had requested the Election Commission to consider major festivals, like Diwali, when scheduling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Today, Major Decisions Expected Before Code Of Conduct For Assembly...

Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Today, Major Decisions Expected Before Code Of Conduct For Assembly...

Monday Begins On 'Terrible Note' For Mumbaikars: WR Commuters Suffer Due To Major Local Train Delays...

Monday Begins On 'Terrible Note' For Mumbaikars: WR Commuters Suffer Due To Major Local Train Delays...

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs 52-Year-Old Worli Dairy Head Clerk In ₹5,000 Bribery Case

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs 52-Year-Old Worli Dairy Head Clerk In ₹5,000 Bribery Case

Bharatanatyam Dancer Vidya Bhavani Suresh: 'In The '80s, Presenting Items Guru Taught Was...

Bharatanatyam Dancer Vidya Bhavani Suresh: 'In The '80s, Presenting Items Guru Taught Was...

Consumer Connect: 'Class Action Complaints Under Consumer Protection Act,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'Class Action Complaints Under Consumer Protection Act,' Says Expert