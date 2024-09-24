Maharashtra Government To Include 3 More Caste Groups In OBC

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Amidst the volatile atmosphere over demands for reservation under different quotas and a series of ongoing agitations, the Mahayuti government decided to include three caste groups - Tilori Kunbi, Tillori Kunbi and Ti Kunbi in the other backward class (OBC) category. This inclusion is set to offer reservation benefits offered in education as well as government jobs.

This was one of the 24 decisions that the state government took on Monday in its marathon meeting held at Mantralaya. While approving a long pending demand of the milk producers, the cabinet has decided to offer Rs 7 per litre, instead of Rs 5 as a grant for cow milk. The Rs 965.24 crore earmarked for the purpose will make scores of milk producers happy ahead of the elections as they will get Rs 35 per litre as the procurement price.

The government also approved the establishment of the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Economic Development Corporation for the Rajput community. It will have a share capital of Rs 50 crore and will be based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Similarly, the Parshuram Economic Development Corporation was approved for the Brahmin community.

In addition, 14 government industrial training institutes will be renamed after notable figures who have contributed to social reform, such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Ahilyabai Holkar, Sant Gadgebaba, Annabhau Sathe, Birsa Munda, DB Patil who led the Agri community in Raigad district, Anand Dighe and Vinayak Mete.

The government has revised policies to help national-level athletes to secure government jobs more easily. Additionally, 724 students from the BARTI (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute) will receive full scholarships.

The state cabinet also decided to approve the development of 39 bus ports which will come up the land parcels of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The MSRTC land will be allotted under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) policy. The cabinet also revised the policy to extend land rights for developers from 30 years to 60 years and introduced additional incentives for the commercial use of floor space index (FSI) on these sites.

MSRTC had requested changes to allow developers to secure land rights for 60 years and utilise all available FSI for commercial purposes while waiving the requirement for MSRTC to share 50% of commercial profits with the state government.

It is said that the transport department had proposed land rights for 90 years, but several ministers raised concerns, pointing out that even educational institutions investing significantly in infrastructure receive land on lease for only 30 years. Finally, the cabinet agreed on a 60-year tenure for developers. This policy revision will enable developers to get increased profits and enhanced development opportunities across the state.

Other decisions

* Rs 40 per quintal for the paddy growers mainly from Vidarbha. The govt to spend Rs46.55 cr; assistance to spinning mills from Jalgaon and Yavatmal districts; increase in the honorarium given to Sarpanch. Now the sarpanch will get Rs 6,000-10,000 per month. Their deputies will get Rs 2,000-4,000 per month

* Approved the transfer of a 2,000 square meter land parcel in Bandra on a 30-year lease to cricketer * Ajinkya Rahane to develop a sports complex. The plot was originally allotted to Sunil Gavaskar for developing an indoor and outdoor multi-facility sports centre.

* The state has decided to offer the status of the vital project to the new complex for the Bombay High Court at Bandra. The complex set to come up on 30.16-acre land will get various benefits and concessions due to the status offered.

* The state cabinet gave its approval for the new cultural policy; the employees of the water resources department will get a senior grade pay scale which will be made applicable from the year 2003.