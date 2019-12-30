Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: 11 Shiv Sena ministers to be inducted in state Cabinet

Since past two weeks, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have held a series of meetings to finalise the Cabinet expansion plans. Currently, besides the Chief Minister, the MVA government has just six Cabinet ministers, two each from the three parties.

On Monday, (December 30) around 36 ministers -- including those of Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks -- are likely to be inducted. The oath-taking ceremony of the Maharashtra Cabinet ministers is likely to begin at 1 pm at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari will administer the oath to the new team around noon in the Maharashtra Legislature precinct. The total strength of the ministry of Maharashtra cabinet can be maximum 42 including the Chief Minister.

(Inputs from Sanjay Jog)