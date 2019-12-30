Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: These 10 Congress ministers likely to be inducted in state Cabinet

A month after Maha Vikas Aghadi formed the government in the state, Maharashtra Congress has released a list of 10 names which are likely to be inducted in the state Cabinet.

The Congress leaders who are likely to take oath as Maharashtra ministers include Ashok Chavan, Yashomati Thakur, Vijay Vaddetiwar, KC Padavi, Sunil Kedar, Amit Deshmukh, Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Shaikh, Satej Patil and Vishvajeet Patangrao Kadam. But from these two are expected to be made the ministers of state (MoS).

The NCP leaders who are likely to take oath as Maharashtra ministers include Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad, along with Dhanjaya Munde, Anil Deshmukh, Dr Rajendra Shingne, Rajesh Tope, Hasan Mushrif, Balasheb Patil and Dilip Walse Patil among others. NCP's first time MLA from Shrivardhan, Aditi Tatkare is also likely to be sworn in as Minister of State (MoS).