Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: These 10 Congress ministers likely to be inducted in state Cabinet

A month after Maha Vikas Aghadi formed the government in the state, Maharashtra Congress has released a list of 10 names which are likely to be inducted in the state Cabinet.
The Congress leaders who are likely to take oath as Maharashtra ministers include Ashok Chavan, Yashomati Thakur, Vijay Vaddetiwar, KC Padavi, Sunil Kedar, Amit Deshmukh, Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Shaikh, Satej Patil and Vishvajeet Patangrao Kadam. But from these two are expected to be made the ministers of state (MoS).
The NCP leaders who are likely to take oath as Maharashtra ministers include Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad, along with Dhanjaya Munde, Anil Deshmukh, Dr Rajendra Shingne, Rajesh Tope, Hasan Mushrif, Balasheb Patil and Dilip Walse Patil among others. NCP's first time MLA from Shrivardhan, Aditi Tatkare is also likely to be sworn in as Minister of State (MoS).
Reports have als surfaced saying that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is likely to be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
It is important to note that if Ajit Pawar had also been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister in the short-lived BJP-NCP alliance government which held sway for just three days in the state.
On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. Six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office.
On Monday, (December 30) around 36 ministers -- including those of Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks -- are likely to be inducted. The oath-taking ceremony of the Maharashtra Cabinet ministers is likely to begin at 1 pm at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari will administer the oath to the new team around noon in the Maharashtra Legislature precinct. The total strength of the ministry of Maharashtra cabinet can be maximum 42 including the Chief Minister.
(Inputs from Sanjay Jog)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)